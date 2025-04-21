U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Djiboutian Coast Guard members practice patting down a perpetrator during Sea Sisters at Camp Dorelah, April 15, 2025. During the event, members were trained in various procedures, such as how to stop, direct and maintain control when performing a pat down on suspicious personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)