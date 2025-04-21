U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Women from the Djiboutian Coast Guard participate in M-9 weapon training as part of Sea Sisters at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti April 14, 2025. Sea Sisters is a knowledge exchange between the U.S. and Djibouti which increases the readiness and lethality of service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)