U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

U.S. Army Task Force Associator members demonstrate patting down a perpetrator to women assigned to the Djiboutian Coast Guard during Sea Sisters at Camp Dorelah, April 15, 2025. Members were trained on operations featuring how to stop, direct and maintain situational control in the event they are required to conduct a pat down. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
