    U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

    DJIBOUTI

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Women assigned to the Djiboutian Coast Guard practice properly placing and tightening a tourniquet during Sea Sisters at Camp Dorelah, April 16, 2025. The medical portion of Sea Sisters focused on tactical medical care during combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 8998440
    VIRIN: 250415-A-YF092-7234
    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Sea Sisters

