Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

Alina Hamilton and her mother, Micaela Hamilton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, E3/E7 logistics section chief attend the Officer Training School graduation and commissioning ceremony of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander March 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Alina takes pride in the Air Force’s military tradition and enjoys supporting her father’s milestones. Her story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children. (Courtesy photo)