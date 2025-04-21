Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | Alina Hamilton and her mother, Micaela Hamilton, Air Force Life Cycle Management...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | Alina Hamilton and her mother, Micaela Hamilton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, E3/E7 logistics section chief attend the Officer Training School graduation and commissioning ceremony of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander March 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Alina takes pride in the Air Force’s military tradition and enjoys supporting her father’s milestones. Her story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

April is the Month of the Military Child, honoring military children’s resilience, strength and sacrifices. Among the 1.6 million military children worldwide, seven-year-old Alina’s journey exemplifies adaptability, resilience, and courage.



While military members serve globally, the unique challenges faced by their children often go unrecognized. Military families typically move every two to three years, which affects military children by altering their schools and support networks.



“Alina is resilient!” said her mother, Micaela Hamilton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, E3/E7 logistics section chief. “Her vibrant, outgoing, and caring personality easily welcomes others. We research communities before each permanent change of station to find resources that support her growth. School ratings and gifted-class offerings are crucial for us. Alina loves arts, nature, and soccer, so we consider access to these activities with every move.”



Frequent relocations define military life, but the Hamilton family embraces each move as a new adventure.



“We make military life fun!” said Hamilton. “We have a checklist of services to set up at each base, turning every location into a fresh start. A significant challenge for military families is being away from their extended family and missing important events. To cope, they use technology like Zoom for virtual celebrations and maintain traditions to feel connected despite the distance.”



Alina adapts to change with remarkable ease.



“As she sees us make the best of opportunities, she learns to embrace change,” said Hamilton. “We ask locals for recommendations on parks, festivals, and areas to avoid, taking pieces of each culture with us. We maintain friendships by exchanging contact information with those we meet.”



One standout moment of Alina’s adaptability occurred shortly after relocating to Tinker Air Force Base.



“In her first month here, we were invited to a church by a retired military family, and Alina joined the youth choir,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander. “Despite being new and singing in front of unfamiliar faces, Alina courageously offered her talents to serve.”



A strong family bond, establishing traditions, and solid support systems are critical to a military child’s well-being, and Alina is no exception.



“Our support system encourages her with positive affirmations, attends her theater performances, and regularly checks in on her,” said her parents. “With so many changes, having family visit us at different bases has made each place feel like home. We’re fortunate that Alina’s cousins, who are also military children, share similar experiences.”



The family ensures continuity and connection during temporary separations due to deployments or duties.



“Since both our jobs involve frequent temporary duties, we do our best to have one parent at home,” they explained. “Video chats help us share experiences and express love. Our strong community supports us by filling the gaps when one of us is away.”



The Hamiltons offer advice to new military families based on their experiences.



“A smile and kind gestures go a long way,” said the Hamiltons. “Less than 1% of Americans serve in the military. Serving your country is a significant sacrifice. When relocating, research your base in advance. Make this a family activity; it helps ease anxiety and gives children something to look forward to. If you have a sponsor, get to know them and ask plenty of questions about the base and surrounding communities. Attend social events to meet other families.”



Alina shared what she likes most about her family and what her parents’ roles are in the military.



“I’m the only child, and I get all the love,” said Alina. Also, my grandparents and cousins visit me wherever I move. Daddy works with money in the Air Force. I went to his office and met all his friends. Mommy makes sure the airplanes fly.”



Leaving each duty station takes a toll on military children.



“It was hard leaving San Antonio because I had to say goodbye to my friends Emma and Mia,” said Alina. “Daddy drove a huge truck with all our things, and he had to sleep on a mattress. Mom and I stayed with my Godmother. My neighbors Savannah and Aria are still my best friends forever, and we video chat often.”



Proud of her identity as a military child, Alina said, “I have so many friends all over the world, and I enjoy fun and snacks in the United Service Organizations at every airport. Also, if someone is sad, I can always stand up for them, even if I don’t know them.”



Alina’s story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children.