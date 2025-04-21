Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alina Hamilton, daughter of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander, stands with her suitcase while traveling June 4, 2022. After enjoying games and snacks at the United Service Organizations, Alina was thankful for a safe flight to her grandparent’s home for summer break in Macon, Georgia. Staying connected despite physical separation is key for Alina and her family. (Courtesy photo)