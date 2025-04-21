Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Alina Hamilton, daughter of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander, stands with her suitcase while traveling June 4, 2022. After enjoying games and snacks at the United Service Organizations, Alina was thankful for a safe flight to her grandparent’s home for summer break in Macon, Georgia. Staying connected despite physical separation is key for Alina and her family. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:31
    Photo ID: 8986757
    VIRIN: 250418-F-F3233-1005
    Resolution: 2780x3475
    Size: 975.02 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Month of the Military Child
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    72 ABW
    MOM 2025
    72nd Comptroller Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download