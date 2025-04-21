U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander with daughter Alina proudly showing her Cougar SHINE certificate of achievement award for sharing kindness and respect to others in Norman, Oklahoma, March 29, 2024. Alina is empathetic to others’ needs and enjoys helping others. Her story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8986756
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-F3233-1004
|Resolution:
|2654x3982
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience
No keywords found.