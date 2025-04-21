Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander with daughter Alina proudly showing her Cougar SHINE certificate of achievement award for sharing kindness and respect to others in Norman, Oklahoma, March 29, 2024. Alina is empathetic to others’ needs and enjoys helping others. Her story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children. (Courtesy photo)