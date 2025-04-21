Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander, takes his daughter Alina skiing in Weston, Missouri, Feb. 15, 2025. Alina is adventurous, artsy, and loves to sing. Her story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children. (Courtesy photo)