Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

Alina built a parrot out of LEGO pieces while stationed at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023, in Cibolo, Texas. Alina is very creative and enjoys figuring things out. Her story is a testament to the resilience and strength of military children. (Courtesy photo)
