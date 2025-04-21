Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience [Image 5 of 6]

    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ishmael Hamilton, 72nd Comptroller Squadron deputy flight commander visits his daughter Alina at her school as she works on a science assignment in Norman, Oklahoma, March 13, 2025. Alina is currently in first grade gifted classes. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:31
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Month of the Military Child, Alina’s journey, sacrifice and resilience

    Resiliency
    Month of the Military Child
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    72 ABW
    MOM 2025
    72nd Comptroller Squadron

