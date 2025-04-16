Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors move an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    VIRIN: 250421-N-XK462-1090
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

