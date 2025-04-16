USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), move an MH-60R Seahawk from the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 while a Sailor from the Crash and Salvage team monitors on the flight deck as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)