USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from the Crash and Salvage team monitor aircraft movement on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills)