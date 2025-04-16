USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam

A Sailor, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), stands watch on the flight deck as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8983642
|VIRIN:
|250421-N-CK885-1015
|Resolution:
|5015x3347
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
