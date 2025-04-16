Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 7 of 8]

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Seaman Kaelina Shepard from Holbrook, Arizona, stands deck watch as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 8983644
    VIRIN: 250421-N-NX999-1051
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Departs Guam

    TAGS

    Guam
    CVN 68
    Navy
    USS Nimitz
    Deployment
    C7F

