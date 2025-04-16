Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), stand watch on the flight deck as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills)

    This work, USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jaron Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Departs Guam

    Guam
    Nimitz
    Navy
    Carrier
    Sailors

