USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Departs Guam

Photo By Seaman Chad Hughes | Seaman Kaelina Shepard from Holbrook, Arizona, stands deck watch as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG 11), embarked Carrier Air Wing 17 (CVW 17), and destroyers USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) departed Guam after a scheduled port visit, April 21.



Search and rescue efforts continue for a Sailor assigned to the USS Nimitz who was reported missing on April 19. All available agencies are actively engaged in efforts to locate the missing Sailor. Anyone with information that may assist in the search is urged to contact the Guam Police Department at (671) 649-6330.



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group’s (NIMCSG) port visit to Guam highlights the Navy’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a strong, forward presence in the Western Pacific. Positioned in a region of increasing strategic importance, the strike group plays a critical role in deterring aggression and upholding regional stability. Operating from Guam enhances the Navy’s ability to protect vital supply routes and infrastructure, while deepening coordination with allies and partners.



NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing 17, and Destroyer Squadron 9.



NIMCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.