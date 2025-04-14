XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army squad leaders assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps receive a briefing on the 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. The foot march was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)