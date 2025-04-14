Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 8 of 8]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army squad leaders assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps receive a briefing on the 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. The foot march was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

