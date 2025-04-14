Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Staff Sgt. James Veara, assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, rucks 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Each event in the Best Squad Competition simulates combat-like conditions, forcing squads to adapt quickly and rely on each other to succeed. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    ruck march
    FORSCOM
    20th Infantry Division
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

