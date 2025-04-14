XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. James Veara, assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, rucks 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Each event in the Best Squad Competition simulates combat-like conditions, forcing squads to adapt quickly and rely on each other to succeed. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)