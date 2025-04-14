XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps begin a 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition prepares Soldiers for real-world missions by testing their strength, stamina, and teamwork in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)