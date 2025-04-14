U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps begin a 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. The XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition prepares Soldiers for real-world missions by testing their strength, stamina, and teamwork in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 00:03
|Photo ID:
|8978383
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-JR370-1303
|Resolution:
|5062x3376
|Size:
|16.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS