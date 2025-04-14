Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 4 of 8]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade ruck 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. From ruck marches to tactical lanes, the competition evaluates every aspect of a squad’s readiness to represent the XVIII Airborne Corps at the next level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 00:01
    Photo ID: 8978384
    VIRIN: 250416-A-JR370-1305
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    forscom
    16th Military Police Brigade
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

