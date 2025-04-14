U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade ruck 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. From ruck marches to tactical lanes, the competition evaluates every aspect of a squad’s readiness to represent the XVIII Airborne Corps at the next level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 00:01
|Photo ID:
|8978384
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-JR370-1305
|Resolution:
|6236x4159
|Size:
|24.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.