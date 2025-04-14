XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade ruck 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. From ruck marches to tactical lanes, the competition evaluates every aspect of a squad’s readiness to represent the XVIII Airborne Corps at the next level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)