XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) weighs his ruck in preparation for a 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)