    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 2 of 8]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps begin a 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Foot marches test a squad on their physical endurance and ability to overcome challenging terrain they might encounter while completing a mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 00:10
    Photo ID: 8978382
    VIRIN: 250416-A-JR370-1302
    Resolution: 5961x3976
    Size: 19.04 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck march
    FORSCOM
    USArmy
    lethality & readiness
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

