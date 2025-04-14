XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps begin a 12-mile ruck march during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Foot marches test a squad on their physical endurance and ability to overcome challenging terrain they might encounter while completing a mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
