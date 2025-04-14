XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) rucks 12 miles during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Throughout the competition, squads must demonstrate their ability to operate cohesively while navigating physically demanding events like the 12-mile foot march. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)