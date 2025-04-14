XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Regiment rucks 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Ruck marches are designed to push squads beyond their limits, challenging both their physical resilience and mental toughness under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)