    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 6 of 8]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Regiment rucks 12 miles as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition event on Fort Campbell, Ky., April 16, 2025. Ruck marches are designed to push squads beyond their limits, challenging both their physical resilience and mental toughness under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 23:57
    Photo ID: 8978386
    VIRIN: 250416-A-JR370-1307
    Resolution: 5820x3882
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day Three: 12-Mile Ruck [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    FORSCOM
    18th Field Artillery Brigade
    USArmy
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    XVIII ABC BSC25

