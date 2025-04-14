Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Shoshannah Evans, JBLE-Eustis Youth Program Military Youth of the Year and U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, pose with Evans’ award during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. Evans won the award by participating in the Ft. Eustis Youth Program throughout the year, winning a Military Youth of the Month award, and maintaining her honor roll grades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)