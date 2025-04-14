JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot takes a photo with children during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. MoMC raises awareness and celebrates the contributions of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8974841
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-QI804-1062
|Resolution:
|4231x3931
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.