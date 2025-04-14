Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot takes a photo with children during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. MoMC raises awareness and celebrates the contributions of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)