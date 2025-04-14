Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot interacts with children and JBLE-Eustis Youth Services members during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)