Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

From the left, JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot, and U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, pose for a photo during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. JB first débuted during JBLE’s 2025 Take Your Kid to Work Day as a way to boost morale and represent the joint base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)