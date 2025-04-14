Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot fist bumps a local child during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. April is recognized as MOMC to celebrate and acknowledge the unique challenges and sacrifices made by military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)