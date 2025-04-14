Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot power points at the camera while taking a photo with a local child during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. MOMC was established in 1986 by the U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger as a way to honor the resilience of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)