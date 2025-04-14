Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot power points at the camera while taking a photo with a local child during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. MOMC was established in 1986 by the U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger as a way to honor the resilience of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:10
    Photo ID: 8974846
    VIRIN: 250411-F-QI804-1093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling
    Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    JB
    Spring Fling
    Purple Up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download