Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot takes a photo with a child during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. Purple is the color used for MoMC because it's a blend of the colors associated with each branch of the U.S. military, symbolizing their unity and support for military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8974849
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-QI804-1123
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
