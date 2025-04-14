Ft. Eustis Month of the Military Child Spring Fling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB the Eagle, Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ mascot takes a photo with a child during the Month of the Military Child Spring Fling at JBLE, Virginia, April 11, 2025. Purple is the color used for MoMC because it's a blend of the colors associated with each branch of the U.S. military, symbolizing their unity and support for military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)