    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 8 of 8]

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Quintana, 31st Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization craftsman, removes a ‘Remove to Arm’ tag from a live missile on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer UK served as an evaluation exercise that demonstrated effective lethality by integrating the AGR-20 Falco laser-guided rocket to counter one-way drone attacks in a cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 8974302
    VIRIN: 250414-F-ZJ681-1610
    Resolution: 5458x3639
    Size: 15.81 MB
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB
