U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Quintana, 31st Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization craftsman, removes a ‘Remove to Arm’ tag from a live missile on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer UK served as an evaluation exercise that demonstrated effective lethality by integrating the AGR-20 Falco laser-guided rocket to counter one-way drone attacks in a cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8974302
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-ZJ681-1610
|Resolution:
|5458x3639
|Size:
|15.81 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS