31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexis Quintana, 31st Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization craftsman, removes a ‘Remove to Arm’ tag from a live missile on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer UK served as an evaluation exercise that demonstrated effective lethality by integrating the AGR-20 Falco laser-guided rocket to counter one-way drone attacks in a cost-effective manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)