31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

A missile is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon to be launched during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 25, 2025. Integrated air and missile defense is crucial in the current environment that is characterized by the rapid increase of various types of manned and unmanned air assets and missiles and the high price of combating them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)