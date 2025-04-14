Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 7 of 8]

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A missile is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon to be launched during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 25, 2025. Integrated air and missile defense is crucial in the current environment that is characterized by the rapid increase of various types of manned and unmanned air assets and missiles and the high price of combating them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 8974301
    VIRIN: 250414-F-ZJ681-1451
    Resolution: 7908x5272
    Size: 29.51 MB
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB
    USAFE
    combat readiness
    31st MXS
    Combat Archer UK
    IADM

