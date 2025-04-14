31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Barbour, 31st Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization journeyman, inspects munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before it takes off during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer UK provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)