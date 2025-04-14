Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 3 of 8]

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Barbour, 31st Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization journeyman, inspects munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before it takes off during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer UK provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 06:30
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB
    This work, 31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    combat readiness
    31st MXS
    Combat Archer UK
    IADM

