31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Barbour, 31st Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization journeyman, inspects a missile before an F-16 Fighting Falcon launches it during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer UK aided U.S. Air Forces Europe in saving millions by hosting the exercise in Europe instead of the U.S., where it is traditionally hosted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)