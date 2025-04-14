A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis to the runway after being armed with a missile to launch during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Combat Archer is one of six elements in the Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program conducted to prepare and evaluate fighter squadrons’ readiness for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8974300
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-ZJ681-1469
|Resolution:
|7178x4785
|Size:
|18.74 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.