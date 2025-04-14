Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rodgers, 31st Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon to be armed during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. By hosting Combat Archer UK in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Europe saved millions of dollars, allowing them to enhance the mission while staying on the right side of the cost curve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 8974295
    VIRIN: 250414-F-ZJ681-1088
    Resolution: 8140x5427
    Size: 21.45 MB
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK
    31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    combat readiness
    31st MXS
    Combat Archer UK
    IADM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download