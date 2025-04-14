31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rodgers, 31st Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon to be armed during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. By hosting Combat Archer UK in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Europe saved millions of dollars, allowing them to enhance the mission while staying on the right side of the cost curve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)