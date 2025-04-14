31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis to the runway after being armed with a missile to launch during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2025. Pilots from the 555th Fighter Squadron launched over 75 sorties to test and evaluate multiple areas of operations, from missile employment to aerial gunnery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)