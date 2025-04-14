31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

A team of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron work together to arm an F-16 Fighting Falcon for missile launch during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2025. Combat Archer UK provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|8974298
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-ZJ681-1276
|Resolution:
|7784x5189
|Size:
|24.56 MB
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
