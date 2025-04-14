31st MXS arms the 555th FS during Combat Archer UK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A team of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron work together to arm an F-16 Fighting Falcon for missile launch during Combat Archer UK at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2025. Combat Archer UK provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)