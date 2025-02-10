Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command walks to his aircraft past a Romanian Air Force C-27 Sparta during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb. 8, 2025. Throughout EW 25.1, AFSOC integrates joint and partner training opportunities to foster interoperability and maintain international force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)