Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command makes a shallow bank turn over the Southwest United States during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Feb. 8, 2025. EW 25.1 is an opportunity for AFSOC forces to train the capabilities required to provide combat-ready forces in any global contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)