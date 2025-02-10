A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command sizes his harness during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb. 8, 2025. MC-130J aircrews enable AFSOC troop transport, cargo airdrop and personnel airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|8865186
|VIRIN:
|250208-F-SC242-1493
|Resolution:
|4970x3307
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.