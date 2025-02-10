Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier prepares to receive fuel from a MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command at sunset during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, Feb. 8, 2025. Throughout EW 25.1, AFSOC integrates joint and partner training opportunities to foster interoperability and maintain international force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)