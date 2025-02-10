Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

    Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier prepares to receive fuel from a MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command at sunset during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Southwest United States, Feb. 8, 2025. Throughout EW 25.1, AFSOC integrates joint and partner training opportunities to foster interoperability and maintain international force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 8865188
    VIRIN: 250208-F-SC242-2171
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    EW25

