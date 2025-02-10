Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II copilot assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command is reflected in a dark display screen while his aircraft commander reaches over to conduct preflight checks during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb. 8, 2025. EW 25.1 is an opportunity for AFSOC forces to train the capabilities required to provide combat-ready forces in any global contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)