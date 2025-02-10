Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts preflight checks on an MC-130J Commando II fuel system during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Feb. 8, 2025. Throughout EW 25.1 and similar training opportunities, AFSOC units develop Airmen who can sustain the high operational tempo required of a dominant global combat force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)