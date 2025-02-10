Joint aerial night operations at EW 25.1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando IIs assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command fly a low-level formation over the Salton Sea during Emerald Warrior 25.1, California, Feb. 8, 2025. Throughout EW 25.1, combat units come together from across the country and world for joint training over a spectrum of special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)