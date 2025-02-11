AFSOC, Allies strengthen interoperability, readiness at Emerald Warrior 25.1

Flying over a mountain range in southern Arizona, an Italian Special Operations Forces jumpmaster communicates with his team using hand signals.



To their right, a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command special missions aviator stands on the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II, monitoring the drop zone below and relaying updates to the pilots and jumpmaster.



With the low hum of the turboprop engines overpowering the jumpmaster’s voice, he gives one final command.



“Go.”



One by one, the Italian SOF operators step off the ramp and begin their descent.



The jump is one of many trainings that took place as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, held in multiple locations across the U.S. in Arizona and California, Jan. 27 - Feb. 14, 2025.



Emerald Warrior provides the venue for realistic scenarios designed to test readiness in special operations forces across services and partner nations.



The latest iteration, Emerald Warrior 25.1, saw participants from multiple U.S. military services training alongside forces from Italy, France and Romania.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Thies explained that the exercise, which takes place twice a year, enables AFSOC, its Allies and partners to train amongst diverse and complementary capabilities.



“When it comes to training with our partners and Allies, when we practice together, we learn from each other,” said Thies, an exercise lead for Emerald Warrior. “These kinds of trainings bring the necessary synergy our nations require for any future coalition effort.”



In addition to military free fall, other capabilities exercised during Emerald Warrior 25.1 included multi-ship formation flying, land navigation, medical readiness and urban tactics training.



For foreign military members, including the Romanian Air Force, Emerald Warrior offered the chance to test readiness and interoperability.



Specifically, the Romanian Air Force used Emerald Warrior 25.1 to assess the capabilities of the C-27J Spartan, a military transport aircraft. Traveling to the U.S. marked the ROAF’s first-ever Atlantic Ocean crossing with the C-27J.



“The amount of challenges involved during the exercise increases our ability to adapt and improves our overall readiness,” said Romanian Air Force Lt. Col. Florin Băltoiu, detachment commander.



Similarly, the French Air Force emphasized the importance of being able to train in a U.S. Department of Defense-regulated exercise.



As part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, the French Air Force flew its C-130H Hercules in formation with AFSOC’s MC-130J.



And while the U.S. and French militaries share some common tactics, techniques and procedures, French Air Force Capt. Julien, program manager and detachment commander, said the exercise allowed crews to conduct mission planning together and learn from one another.



"By practicing mission planning and flying together, we were able to strengthen our teamwork, ensuring we are ready to respond quickly when we are needed,” Julien said.



Emerald Warrior also provided the opportunity to refine agile combat employment, or ACE, capabilities. ACE is an operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to enhance survivability while generating combat power.



For Italian Special Forces, participating in Emerald Warrior presented the challenge of adapting to new harsh and unpredictable conditions.



“Training at Emerald Warrior helps us refine our skills in resource management, navigation and quick decision-making, enhancing our ability to remain effective under pressure,” said an Italian Special Forces representative. “During the exercise we tested ways to maintain secure communications lines and logistical support in remote areas, ultimately helping us to be able to thrive in challenging operational settings.”



AFSOC Mission Sustainment Teams from the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, and the 27th SOW at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, worked to test ACE concepts throughout the exercise.



The MSTs experimented with ACE capabilities by rapidly deploying forces, establishing a forward operating base in isolated locations and providing site security, among other training simulations.



An MST lead assigned to the 1st SOW explained that the joint-training environment at Emerald Warrior helps prepare AFSOC forces to operate effectively in austere areas.



Particularly, he said working with foreign military members allows the MST to better understand their operations and procedures.



“Emerald Warrior gives us a ground-level understanding toward communications, planning and mission generation to optimize power projection with foreign militaries,” the MST lead said.



In addition to members from AFSOC, Emerald Warrior 25.1 included the U.S. Marines and conventional Air Force units, along with coordination with the U.S. Navy.



With the conclusion of Emerald Warrior 25.1, AFSOC, sister services and participating Ally and partner nations are already planning the next iteration of the exercise.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, AFSOC commander, noted the importance of the continuous training that Emerald Warrior offers.



“Emerald Warrior is critical because it pushes the limits of our capabilities, refines our readiness, and ensures we can operate seamlessly in any environment,” Conley said. “This training certifies we can execute decisive operations alongside our Allies and partners whenever and wherever needed."

