A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi assigned to the 237th Fighter Squadron taxis during Buddy Squadron 25-4 at Wonju Air Base, ROK, Jan. 22, 2025. The Buddy Squadron program is a tradition unique to the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force dating back to the late 1990s where the two forces collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)